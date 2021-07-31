Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,900

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,313.33 ($43.29).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,657 ($47.78) on Friday. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,710 ($48.47). The company has a market capitalization of £10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,577.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770 in the last quarter.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

