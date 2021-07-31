Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post sales of $148.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.91 million and the lowest is $138.59 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $343.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $678.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $771.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $750.06 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $8,309,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

