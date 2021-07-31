Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBCF. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.