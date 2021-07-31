Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

