Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to C$7.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SECYF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

