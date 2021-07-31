Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 3rd (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SNSE) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sensei Biotherapeutics had issued 7,000,052 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $133,000,988 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. decreased their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $241.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

