Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

SNSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. decreased their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

