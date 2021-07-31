ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $587.89. 1,566,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

