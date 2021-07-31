ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.00.

NYSE NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.96. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

