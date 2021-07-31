ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.85

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.85 and last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

