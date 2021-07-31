Sether Price Down 1.2% This Week (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sether has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Sether has a market cap of $475,191.26 and $501.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.00797886 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00085363 BTC.

About Sether

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars.

