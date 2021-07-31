Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the June 30th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on SAWLF shares. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.