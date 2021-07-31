Shawn Henry Sells 7,682 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $253.61 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.