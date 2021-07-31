Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Posts Earnings Results

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 80.93%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. 338,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 328.69 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

