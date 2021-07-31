ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of ShockWave Medical worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $182.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.32. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,063,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $540,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,419,600. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

