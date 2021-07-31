Short Interest in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Drops By 37.6%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 394,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ABST has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

