Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Drops By 31.8%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.3 days.

Shares of APYRF opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

APYRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

