Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Rises By 108.0%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the June 30th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 159,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $1.29 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

