Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Decreases By 40.3%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. 9,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,617. The company has a market cap of $50.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.64. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

