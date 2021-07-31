Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rises By 54.7%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,011,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 7,765,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 992.6 days.

Shares of BNDSF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,839. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

