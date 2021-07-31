Short Interest in Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Declines By 42.6%

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Baristas Coffee stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02. Baristas Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc, doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections.

