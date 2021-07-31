Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Grows By 52.2%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,300 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the June 30th total of 549,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 10.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,703 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Berry by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

