Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Increases By 160.6%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 160.6% from the June 30th total of 871,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other BSQUARE news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 143,903 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQR opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

