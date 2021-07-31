Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Rises By 58.8%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $224.34. 744,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,650. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.72. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

