Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Increases By 88.8%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,183.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,043. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. 11,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,586. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.31.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 30.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

