Short Interest in Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Expands By 77.3%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the June 30th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of GALXF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,812. Galaxy Resources has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
