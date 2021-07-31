Short Interest in Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Expands By 77.3%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the June 30th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of GALXF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,812. Galaxy Resources has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

