Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Declines By 40.0%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $31.73 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52.

