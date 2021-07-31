Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Grows By 41.6%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,300 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.6 days.

OTCMKTS BTSDF remained flat at $$3.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69. Health and Happiness has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

