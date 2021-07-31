Short Interest in Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Increases By 165.9%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $1.90 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCZY. raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.