Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Drops By 28.5%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFNNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.28. 1,316,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

