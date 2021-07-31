Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Drops By 28.5%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFNNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of IFNNY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.28. 1,316,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
