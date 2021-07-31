Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Grows By 40.5%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of GNMA stock remained flat at $$50.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,404. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

