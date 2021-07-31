Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Increases By 62.4%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JROOF stock traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.63. 11,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.69. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.08 and a 12 month high of 0.97.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.