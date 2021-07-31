Short Interest in JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Declines By 30.5%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 1,211,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,685.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JFEEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE stock remained flat at $$11.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. JFE has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. JFE had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.