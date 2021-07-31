Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Drops By 46.5%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,921. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

