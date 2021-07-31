Short Interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Drops By 44.5%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,155,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $43.97. 590,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,919. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.