Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Grows By 40.7%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.5 days.

SMIZF opened at $7.03 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91.

SMIZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

