Short Interest in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expands By 41.9%

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.10. 663,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,652. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

