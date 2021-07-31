Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Rises By 89.9%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.40. 531,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMZ. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $7,068,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,194,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 64,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $631,000.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

