Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Rises By 89.9%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.40. 531,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $15.86.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
