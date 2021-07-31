Short Interest in OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Increases By 45.2%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$209.00 during trading hours on Friday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

