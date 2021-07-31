Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Expands By 79.0%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 273,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,687. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

