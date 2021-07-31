Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Expands By 79.0%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 273,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,687. Pantheon Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59.
About Pantheon Resources
