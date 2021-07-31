Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Decreases By 59.4%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PQEFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. Petroteq Energy has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.81.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

