Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Rises By 92.5%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.3 days.

OTCMKTS STGPF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10. Scentre Group has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.25.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

