Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Drops By 47.7%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGBAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $7.90 on Friday. SES has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SES will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

