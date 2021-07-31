Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declines By 40.0%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $9.12 on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.