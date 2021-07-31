Short Interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Expands By 74.7%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the June 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.