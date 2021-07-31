Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Decreases By 54.9%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Community Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in The Community Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57. The Community Financial has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 28.78%. Analysts anticipate that The Community Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.