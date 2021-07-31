Short Interest in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Decreases By 45.0%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.
In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRIL stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66.
Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.