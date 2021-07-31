Short Interest in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Decreases By 45.0%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 577,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 273,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

