Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Decreases By 36.0%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the June 30th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 39.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 287,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,869. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

