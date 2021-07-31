Short Interest in Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Declines By 61.1%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16. Wharf has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WARFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC cut Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

