Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Decreases By 51.4%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on YARIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

YARIY opened at $26.26 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

